Atlanta producer-director Hiro Murai is set to direct and executive produce Amazon comedy pilot Sea Oak, starring Glenn Close. In addition, Evan Dunsky (Nurse Jackie, Hemlock Grove) has signed on as executive producer and showrunner alongside George Saunders, and Rae Gray (Fear The Walking Dead) and Jack Quaid (Vinyl) have joined the cast as series regulars.

Photos: Jan Willem Dikkers

Written by Saunders based on his short story, the genre-bending Sea Oak focuses on Aunt Bernie (Close) a meek, working-class woman who dies tragically in a home invasion in her Rust Belt subsidized housing complex called Sea Oak. Compelled by sheer force of dissatisfaction, she comes back from the dead full of rage, determined to get the life she never had. There are no details yet on Gray and Quaid’s characters.

Murai served as producer-director of multi-award-winning FX series Atlanta and directed seven of 10 episodes in the first season, including the pilot and finale. He also has directed episodes of Snowfall and Legion for FX and Barry for HBO. Known for his work directing music videos, he has garnered multiple MTV VMA nominations for projects including Flying Lotus & Kendrick Lamar’s “Never Catch Me” and Childish Gambino’s “3005.” He’s repped by UTA, Gotham Group and Jackoway Tyerman.

Dunsky is one of the creators of Showtime’s Emmy-winning series Nurse Jackie and most recently served as an executive producer on Hemlock Grove. He’s repped by CAA, Anonymous and Hansen Jacobson.

Gray recently appeared on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and next will be seen in upcoming features Slice and What’s the Point? She’s repped by Gray Talent Group Velocity Entertainment Partners.

Quaid’s credits include Logan Lucky, HBO’s Vinyl and The Hunger Games. He’s repped by UTA and Anonymous Content.

Saunders is with ICM Partners.