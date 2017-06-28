Add Scripps Networks Interactive to the list of programming services playing ball with sports-oriented live streaming service fuboTV.

On July 1, fubo Premier subscribers will receive HGTV, Food Network, and Travel Channel as part of what the companies call a “multi-year carriage agreement.” It will include access to live linear feeds. On-demand and TV Everywhere apps will be added later.

Also to come are Scripps’ DIY Network and Cooking Channel, which subscribers will be able to add as part of a package for a still-undetermined extra fee.

Fubo’s charging about $35 a month for fubo Premier as part of a limited time offer. It ordinarily costs $50. It includes more than 60 sports, entertainment, lifestyle, news and information channels from NBCUniversal, Fox, and Univision.

Last week the company unveiled a deal with CBS: In early July it will add its broadcast network and The CW (in markets where CBS owns the local station), CBS Sports Network, Pop, and CBSN.

Today’s deal “further validates the ‘must have’ nature of Scripps content in an ever-competitive distribution landscape,” says Scripps Networks President of Content Distribution and Marketing Henry Ahn.

FuboTV CEO David Gandler says it “allows us to round out our basic bundle nicely, complementing our core sports offering with some of the most popular programming on TV.”

Last week fuboTV said that it scored $55 million in a Series C funding round led by venture capital fund Northzone — but also including existing backers 21st Century Fox and Sky. It has raised $75.6 million so far.