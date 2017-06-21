It’s a first-time-in-99-years event and Science Channel will be there to cover it live. On August 21, a total solar eclipse will span the continental U.S., stretching from Oregon to South Carolina. Science Channel will premiere a one-hour special, The Great American Eclipse ( wt), with same-day footage of the eclipse, on the 21st at 9 PM ET/PT.

Eclipse totality starts on the Oregon coast at about 1:20 PM ET and ends around 2:50 PM ET on the South Carolina coast, with the highlight of the eclipse at each location being about two minutes of total darkness—called “totality.” Science Channel will be in Madras, Oregon, partnering with the Lowell Observatory on the Lowell Solar Eclipse Experience as astronomers and educators narrate the eclipse as it happens.

The network is planning to provide live footage from other prime viewing destinations, including locations in Tennessee, Idaho, Nebraska, and South Carolina. Science Channel also plans to offer glimpses of the eclipse taken from the International Space Station.

Science Channel today launched an eclipse micro-site on its website complete with blog posts, photo galleries and an original eclipse companion guide video series. On August 21, the network will Facebook Live the eclipse from Madras, capturing crowd reactions, and will offer live eclipse updates throughout the day.

The Great American Eclipse (wt) will be produced by Pioneer Productions, part of the Tinopolis Group.