Rosco Laboratories and IATSE Local 600 is launching a new program in support of the Safety for Sarah Foundation, a foundation that fosters safety in film production which was created in remembrance of camera assistant Sarah Jones, who was killed on the Midnight Rider film set in February, 2014. The Foundation promotes awareness and accountability.

This month, Rosco will donate a portion of the proceeds of its popular e-colour+ filter line in North America to the Safety for Sarah Foundation, with a first donation of $5,000 taking place at this year’s Cine Gear Expo in Los Angeles. Jones belonged to the Local 600.

The connection was a natural as Rosco is the company that has as one of its brands Roscoflamex brand of flame retardants and its range of fog fluids that won an Academy Award for providing a safe-to- breathe alternative for creating fog and smoke effects. The company looks to continue its on-set safety heritage through this program.

“By supporting the Safety for Sarah Foundation, Rosco seeks to help in two capacities,” said Mark Engel, Rosco CEO. “Through financial support, and through awareness outreach, our goal is to contribute to safer working conditions for our colleagues within the entertainment industry. Rosco’s company mission is to help creative people achieve their visions, and this cannot be done if working conditions are unsafe. We will strive to complement the good work of the International Cinematographers Guild, and honor the legacy of Sarah Jones.”

Added Steven Poster, ASC, president of the International Cinematographers Guild: “Safety isn’t limited to rules or procedures; it is a state of mind. Our commitment to safety begins again every day at call-time. We can never forget.”

Rosco’s program of support and awareness will also include Safety for Sarah awareness stickers which will be included on every e-colour+ roll and communication about the program to Rosco dealer networks in the U.S. and Canada and outreach on social media.