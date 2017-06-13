Grey’s Anatomy alum Sandra Oh has landed the title role in BBC America’s original scripted series Killing Eve. The casting marks Oh’s first series regular role since her exit from Grey’s Anatomy two years ago.

The eight-episode drama from Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Crashing) is a dramatic thriller revolving around a psychopathic assassin and the woman charged with hunting her down. It’s slated to premiere in 2018. Oh’s Eve is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade security services operative whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. The other main character is Villanelle (not yet cast), an elegant, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her.

Oh received a Golden Globe, two SAG awards and five Primetime Emmy nominations for her role as Dr. Cristina Yang on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. Other TV roles include American Crime and HBO’s Arli$$, and she most recently starred in the cult film Catfight, and Window Horses.