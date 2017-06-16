British actor Sam Beazley, who played Professor Everard in 2007’s Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, has died. Beazley passed away in his sleep June 12, according to London newspaper The Times. He was 101.

Beazley began his acting career on the stage as a teenager in the early 1930s, appearing with John Gielgud in productions of Hamlet and Romeo and Juliet.

After serving in World War II, Beazley owned an antique shop for several decades before returning to acting at the age of 75. In addition to the Harry Potter role, his other film credits include 2004’s Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Johnny English (2003). On television, he appeared in Pride and Prejudice (1995) as Vicar Longbourn, Midsommer Murders and Doctors. He most recently appeared in guest roles in Foyle’s War, Kingdom and Casualty, all in 2007.