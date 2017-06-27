Negotiations for a new SAG-AFTRA film and TV contract continued today against the backdrop of a strike threat. The union says it will ask members for strike authorization if a fair deal isn’t reached by Friday.

On Sunday, the union accused management’s AMPTP of demanding “outrageous rollbacks” at the bargaining table. Now, in the first vague inkling of what the main sticking points are, the guild is saying that those demands “will mean more for less – more hours, more work, more unreimbursed travel and less opportunity for fair compensation.”

“This is a time of extraordinary entertainment and media industry profits,” the union said in a statement posted on its website. “Global online distributors like Netflix, and now Amazon, are expanding the market for scripted film and television across the globe. There is unprecedented consumer demand for content and record industry profits. Actors are among the key drivers of the industry’s monumental success and should receive appropriate compensation, benefits, and standing on par with their overall contribution. Only a fair contract agreement will ensure this.”

The union will hold an informational meeting Wednesday night at the Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City where its negotiating team will provide an update on the status of bargaining, management’s demands, and the key provisions the union if fighting for.

The guild’s president, Gabrielle Carters, and its national executive director, David White, who will be attending that meeting, have said the union has presented “reasonable proposes” at the bargaining table “to address the critical concerns facing our members and that are integral to making a living in this industry. The AMPTP has responded with outrageous rollbacks that cut to the core of our basic terms and conditions. Despite our efforts, the AMPTP has failed to move on our most critical issues. The status quo is simply unacceptable and our members, standing together, will not give in to management’s onerous demands nor back down on our critical proposals.”