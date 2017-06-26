A U.S. version of ITV2’s comedy game show SafeWord is coming to MTV. The network will premiere SafeWord at 11:30 PM Thursday, July 13, following a new episode of Wild ‘N Out as part of its “Throwdown Thursdays” comedy block.

The series hails from the producers of Spike’s hit game sow Lip Sync Battle. Terrence J (Terrence Jenkins), who’s under a first-look production and talent deal with MTV and VH1, will host and executive produce. Celebrities featured during the season will include Kevin Hart, Damien Dante Wayans, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland, Nelly, La La Anthony, Amber Rose, 13 Reasons Why castmates Ross Butler and Justin Prentice, Charlamagne Tha God, Drake Bell, Lil Rel Howery, Jermaine Fowler, among others.

ITV2

SafeWord is based on the U.K. format that aired on ITV2 and originally was developed and produced by STV Productions and Motion Content Group. In each episode, celebrity guests will partner with comedians including Carly Aquilino, Sam Jay, Ricky Velez, Leonard Ouzts, Taylor Tomlinson, Akaash Singh, Matt Pavich and Sherry Cola to help them play a series of games in front a live audience. Throughout multiple rounds, the teams go head-to-head, daring each other in a variety of challenges including social media games. In the spirit of a friendly comedy roast, the celebs are tasked with taking the heat but always can stop the pain by using their “safeword.”

Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin and Jerry Carita executive produce for Matador. James Sunderland serves as showrunner. Candida Boyette-Clemons and Paul Ricci are executive producers for MTV. Michael Simon directs.