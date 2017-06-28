Saban Films has promoted Jonathan Saba to SVP Distribution Sales & Marketing and Ness Saban to VP Business Development. The pair have been with the company since its May 24 launch, and the indie distributor has released 23 films since then with another 22 in the pipeline into 2018.

Saba had been VP Sales since coming aboard, supervising the release strategy and marketing campaigns for the company’s entire slate. He also negotiates output and license deals with Amazon, Netflix, Starz, Showtime and HBO. Ness Saban had been Director of Business Development.

The company has been ramping up its presents at Berlin, Toronto and Cannes, where it most recently picked up U.S. rights to Brian Smrz’s 24 Hours To Live starring Ethan Hawke and Xu Qing. Its upcoming slate includes Ric Roman Waugh’s Shot Caller starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lake Bell; Sean Penn’s The Last Face starring Charlize Theron and Javier Bardem; John Stockwell’s Armed Response starring Wesley Snipes and Anne Heche; Alexandros Avranas’ True Crime starring Jim Carrey; and FilmNation’s sci-fi film Kill Switch starring Dan Stevens and Bérénice Marlohe.

“Both Jonathan and Ness have been instrumental to the establishment and growth of Saban Films, bolstering our slate with market savvy strategies and inspiring leadership,” said president Bill Bromiley in making the announcement. “In today’s rapidly changing media landscape, both continue to rise with their extraordinary instincts, tenacity and expertise. We’re proud to recognize their ongoing success at Saban Films with these well-deserved promotions.”