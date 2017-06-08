Actor Ryan Hansen is set to star opposite Tone Bell and David Alan Grier in the indie comedy Bum Deal. From a Black List script by Shea Mirzai and Evan Mirzai, the story is about two San Francisco slackers who strike a mutually rewarding deal with a homeless person to pose as the jet-setting venture capitalist who can get them in the door. Mirzai and Mirzai are exec producers via their Wonder Twins Entertainment banner. Hansen’s recent credits include Central Intelligence, Bad Santa 2, and Chips. He’s repped by Gersh.

Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Teen Wolf’s Ian Bohen has come aboard Little Women, joining Sarah Davenport, Lea Thompson and Lucas Grabeel in the Clare Niederpruem-directed modern adaption based on Louisa May Alcott’s novel. Niederpruem, who is making her directorial debut, wrote the screenplay along with Kristi Shimek. Paulist Productions’ Chris Donahue and Marybeth Sprows are producing the indie alongside Main Dog Productions’ Maclain Nelson and Stephen Shimek. The film will be released in 2018 to coincide with the book’s 150th anniversary publishing date. Bohen, who will play Freddy Bhaer in Little Women, will next be seen Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River with Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, and Soldado, the sequel to 2015’s Sicario. He’s repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Zero Gravity Management.