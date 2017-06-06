EXCLUSIVE: Veteran talent agent Ryan Bartlett is leaving UTA to form a new percentery, Hyperion Talent Agency. He will launch with several clients, led by Shailene Woodley, who’s coming off HBO’s Big Little Lies and is currently shooting Adrift for STX; Ashton Sanders (he’ll share representation with Savage Agency), who is coming off Moonlight and just wrapped Captive State for Focus Films, Amblin Entertainment and Participant Media; David Dastmalchian, who followed the Denis Villenueve-directed Blade Runner with Ant Man And The Wasp for Marvel; and Isidora Goreshter, who just wrapped Happy Anniversary for Netflix and heading into the eighth season of Shameless for Showtime.

“I am deeply committed to securing the best opportunities for my clients by offering my sole focus, expertise and honesty,” Bartlett said. “I’ve established very solid and meaningful relationships in the industry and look forward to continuing the same track record with my new company. I’m incredibly excited and energized to launch Hyperion. I’ve had an amazing experience working at UTA and I know their support and invaluable insight will carry through.”

Bartlett is a London-born USC grad who started at 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 2000 before switching over to agenting with a rise through the ranks at Paradigm before joining UTA in 2015.