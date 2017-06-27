Russell Brand is set to appear in the Edinburgh International Television Festival’s “Alternative MacTaggart” slot this year. The comedian, writer, actor and broadcaster will be interviewed by comedy writer Matt Morgan, addressing Brand’s lifelong devotion to comedy, his extensive portfolio of work on and off the screen and how his call for revolution has been realized in a personal way, in love and fatherhood. Brand is best known as a prolific stand-up comic and has appeared in films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall and the Despicable Me films. The fest, which takes place August 23-25, has yet to announce its main MacTaggart speech which, in previous years, has included the likes of Kevin Spacey, Rupert Murdoch, Simon Cowell, Ted Sarandos and Al Gore.

Discovery Communications and Atari are launching Atari: Codebreaker, a new game show that will be broadcast in autumn 2017. The family quiz game will be first broadcast in the UK and Poland, followed by a selection of other European countries on Discovery Science. The TV show will be themed around global sciences and each episode consists of four rounds. During the first two rounds, three players will compete in a quiz covering all science topics, from astronomy, geography and everyday science to everything in between. Winners will compete in the two last rounds, during which they have to find the right combination to open a safe and win its contents.

Banijay

Banijay Rights, the international distribution arm of Banijay Group, has sold factual crime series I Married A Murderer to the UK and American Justice to the U.S. The psychologically compelling true crime series I Married A Murderer has presold to UKTV, where it will air on its channel Really later this year. It’s produced by Bellum Entertainment. The 104-episode series has also been picked up by Australia’s Foxtel for their C&I channel. American Justice (3×60), created by UK indie Minnow Films for BBC Two, has been sold to National Geographic in the U.S. The hard-hitting series, which premiered in the UK earlier this year, has also been acquired by SBS in Australia.