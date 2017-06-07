Russ Buchholz has been tapped for the newly created role of EVP, Head of Creative Affairs, at the month-old Circle of Confusion Television Studios. Effective immediately, the former Endemol Shine Studios exec will run day-to-day operations at the Los Angeles-based company that was set up to source, develop and produce premium scripted programming, with support from ITV Studios America.

Circle of Confusion Television Studios

Circle of Confusion Television Studios is expected to draw from its vast library of intellectual property as well as on its relationships with creative talent both inside and outside the company.

“Russ has tremendous experience and shares our excitement for building a preeminent scripted television label,” Circle of Confusion partners David Alpert, David Engel, Frank Frattaroli, Lawrence Mattis and Brad Mendelsohn, and ITV Studios America President Philippe Maigret said in a joint statement. “He will be an incredible asset as the joint venture expands its slate of premium groundbreaking shows.”

Buchholz most recently served as SVP Creative Affairs at Endemol Shine Studios, where helped build the start-up scripted studio into a leading independent player.

He was instrumental in setting up projects with NBC, Fox and such major cable and streaming outlets as Amazon, AMC, Bravo, Cinemax, HBO, Showtime, TNT and USA. He also led the studio’s effort to secure intellectual property from third parties to be adapted into television series.