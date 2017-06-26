Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, its first on VH1, went out on a high note. The season finale Friday was the series’ most-watched ever, with the network saying 859,000 total viewers tuned in to see Sasha Velour snatch the crown and title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

The Season 9 finale was up 218% over last season’s ender in adults 18-49, and was the second most-watched episode of the season behind the season premiere in total viewers. It tied as the second most-watched episode of the season in adults 18-49. The finale also was the No. 1 most social program on all of television Friday, trending on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, VH1 says. In addition, the full season was up 122% from last season in adults 18-49.

After eight seasons on Logo, RuPaul’s Drag Race moved to sibling VH1 for Season 9, which has become the series’ most watched and highest rated ever.

RuPaul will return for the summer on Logo with RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 9 RuVealed, premiering Thursday, June 29 at 9 PM. It will be followed by Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul with two new episodes airing weekly in the 10 PM Thursday time slot.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola serves as executive producer for VH1.