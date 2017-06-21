EXCLUSIVE: Deadline hears that Ron Howard has emerged as front-runner to replace Phil Lord & Christopher Miller on the untitled Han Solo Star Wars spinoff film. Disney dropped a shocker this afternoon with the announcement that the duo exited a picture that has been in production since February at London’s Pinewood Studios. This after an inability to recover from creative rifts with Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy and screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan. The latter has been mentioned as possible to step in, but I’m putting my money on Howard.
The film stars Alden Ehrenreich playing a younger version of the character originated by Harrison Ford in the original Star Wars trilogy and The Force Awakens. The Han Solo pics also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca).
In Howard, Disney’s getting a pro who can step right in and keep the picture on track for a May 2018 release. He has been busy as ever and recently agreed to direct a feature docu on Luciano Pavarotti while developing numerous features that include an adaptation of the publishing phenomenon of Hillbilly Elegy, but I am hearing that he might well step right in here and keep the Solo film on track.
It’s not the first time Disney has had turbulence in the director’s chair as rumors had writer Tony Gilroy directing the extensive re-shoots on the Gareth Edwards-directed first Star Wars spinoff Rogue One, a film that turned out to be a crowd-pleasing success that crossed the billion-dollar mark in worldwide gross. Trying to confirm with Disney. Howard’s repped by CAA.
TFA missed its original May date because Abrams couldn’t “crack the story.” It got pushed back from May to December, which has thrown the standard Star Wars merchandising release strategy into turmoil for two years now.
Rogue One went through huge unplanned reshoots reportedly with another director taking creative control and major story elements changing in the process.
And now 5 months into photography on Solo, the directors have been fired.
At what point do you say Kathleen Kennedy is either doing too little or too much as president of Lucasfilm? How many times does she get to miss the mark on these projects in massive ways involving the release dates, the script and/or the directors before people realize she’s not up to the job?
Agreed. She’s to afraid of not making the exact film again. Lucas took heat for the prequels, but at least he didn’t just re-do the earlier Star Wars. I understand The Force Awakens needing to be a reboot. But now she has to let people work. She hired Edwards to make a War Film and thought it was too much of a War Film.She hired Lord and Miller because they have a fresh sensibility and yet want them to only shoot what’s on the page. Why hire people to do things ultimately you don’t want them to do?
Patty Jenkins… Justin Lin…
Totally agree. Studios should hire employees based on race.
Don’t they already? White male director line up gig after gig regardless of how many flops they have or if they only directed an indie that no one saw or cared about.
They’ll get their day eventually. For now, Kathleen Kennedy is making the use of prior connections.
Ron Howard is a room-temperature glass of milk who badly needs a hit.
No…Please no. Ron Howard is a capable filmmaker, and I’ve enjoyed most of his films. But he is NOT the right choice for the Star Wars universe.
Alex Proyas would be a better choice.
Shawn Levy should take over.
These men were filmmakers with idiosyncratic voices, but Kennedy wants hired hands and is by all accounts oppressive. Chris McQuarrie is an ideal hatchet man for these assignments and Kasdan is just happy to be lining his retirement coiffeurs after his last few efforts were nearly VOD releases.
Filmmakers with idiosyncratic voices? Rian Johnson finished his Star Wars film. These two will be much happier signing on to something like Seth Rogen’s next film.
Kathleen should direct the rest of the movie herself. Then she has the control she wants and she should be able to do this she’s been producing long enough if she hasn’t learned how to direct yet something is wrong. Go for it Kathleen finish the movie and get all the credit or the blame when it opens.
TFA missed its original May date because Abrams couldn't "crack the story.
You sure it wasn’t Michael Arndt? He went on tv and said he had writers block and in later interviews he claimed he couldn’t get past LukeSkywalker taking over the whole story.
Oh for the love of all that is good, not Howard or Kasdan. The fresh blood here both worked with REAL young Han Solo 40 plus years ago.
Ron Howard is the epitome of meh. Please choose someone with a little bit of zing. Some excitement! Cary Fukunaga, Patty Jenkins, Jordan Peele. There are so many interesting directors out there.