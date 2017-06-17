EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first look at the documentary Roller Dreams, which will have its international premiere Sunday at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

The film uses archival footage, photographs and interviews with skaters and others to tell the overlooked history of roller dancing in Venice. At the center of the story is a group that revolutionized the L.A. neighborhood in an era long before Snapchat and other tech firms colonized Silicon Beach. While the good times are recounted, so are gentrification, racism and political currents that brought the heyday to an unceremonious end.

Roller Dreams is directed by Kate Hickey, who has worked as an editor on projects like Cannes Critics’ Week title Oh Lucy! and the final season of HBO’s Girls. Cinematography is by Toby Oliver, who has DP’d films such as Get Out.

The production company behind Roller Dreams is Aquarius Films, the production company behind the Oscar-nominated Lion and festival favorite Berlin Syndrome. The film is premiering at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 at the Arclight Culver City as a part of LAFF’s L.A. Muse section for scripted and unscripted paeans to Los Angeles. The Press & Industry screening will be Monday, June 19 at 12 p.m.