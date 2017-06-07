Rob Zombie, the musician and writer-director, has signed with CAA to rep him in film and television. He has seven feature films under his belt, most recently having bowed his horror pic 31 at Sundance in 2016. His film credits include 2012’s The Lords of Salem, which premiered at Toronto and spawned a Zombie-penned novel, and two Halloween reboot movies he also wrote.

On the TV side, Zombie has directed comedy specials for Epix among helming gigs, along with his music video-directing work.

Zombie had been with UTA. He continues to be managed by Tony Ciulla of Ciulla Management.