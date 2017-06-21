NBCUniversal veteran Richard Rothstein is stepping down as EVP, Current Programming for Universal Cable Productions. He will be succeeded by Warner Horizon’s Stephanie Groves who has been named SVP Current Programming, UCP.

Rothstein, who had been looking to get back closer to the creative process in a less managerial role, will be transitioning into producing and will be joining one of the series he oversaw at UCP, drama Falling Water, as an executive producer for Season 2.

At UCP, Groves will shepherd the studio’s slate of current scripted series including Mr. Robot, Colony, Suits, Falling Water and Playing House on USA; 12 Monkeys and The Magicians on Syfy; Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce on Bravo; and Difficult People on Hulu. She will report to Jeff Wachtel, Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, and President, Universal Cable Productions & Wilshire Studios.

This marks Groves’ return to NBCUniversal where she started her career as a page on The Tonight Show and interned in the Primetime Series Development Department at NBC.

Groves comes from Warner Horizon where she served as VP of Scripted development. Prior to that she was SVP of Current Programming at Warner Bros. Television where she worked on 11/22/63, Arrow, The Flash, Fringe,Person of Interest, Nikita, and Westworld.

Rothstein previously was SVP of Development and Current Programming at UCP and SVP of Cable Programming at Universal Media Studios. He will be returning to his roots as a producer — Rothstein was producer and Executive-in-Charge of Production for the first four seasons of the reality series, America’s Next Top Model, and was producer of the NBC hidden-camera series T.H.E.M..