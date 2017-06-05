Veteran TV players Shonda Rhimes, Susanne Daniels, Mark Gordon, Richard Weitz and Carmi Zlotnik are joining the Television Academy’s executive committee.

In those committee roles, the five will help set policy for the Academy, which now is led by Hayma Washington, who became chairman and CEO in November, succeeding Bruce Rosenblum.

Daniels is now head of global content for YouTube, Rhimes produces shows including Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder, Gordon is a producer of titles such as Criminal Minds and Designated Survivor, Weitz is co-head of WME’s scripted TV department, and Zlotnik is president of programming at Starz.

“We are exceptionally fortunate to have the opportunity to be advised and guided by five of the most insightful and ground-breaking executives in the television industry,” Washington said in a press release. “Individually they deliver a wealth of experience and knowledge across global television platforms. Collectively, they represent the future of the industry and will play a significant role in leading the Television Academy and our members as our medium continues to evolve.”

The board of governors has also elected the following representatives on the executive committee for the 2017 term: Jill Daniels, animation; Gail Mancuso, directors; Rickey Minor, music; and Mark Scott Spatny, special visual effects. Rounding out the executive committee membership for the 2017 term are Academy officers Frank Scherma, vice chair; Steve Venezia, second vice chair; Susan Nessanbaum-Goldberg, secretary; Allison Binder, treasurer; and Mitch Waldow, Los Angeles Area vice chair; and Television Academy Foundation Chair, Madeline Di Nonno.