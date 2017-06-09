Cable news network CNN says it will not move forward on another season of Believer docu-series, days after host Reza Aslan’s incendiary tweet about President Donald Trump.

“CNN has decided to not move forward with production on the acquired series Believer with Reza Aslan. We wish Reza and his production team all the best,” a network rep said in a statement about the network’s call on Season 2.

Aslan on Sunday had apologized for calling President Donald Trump a “piece of shit” in a tweet, after Trump tweeted a plug for his travel ban shortly after word broke out of another attack on the London Bridge.

“This piece of shit is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He’s an embarrassment to humankind,” Aslan tweeted, to be more specific.

In a statement issued last Sunday, Aslan says he “should have used better language”:

When in the first few minutes of the terror attack in London, the President of the United states tweeted about his travel ban, I lost my cool and responded to him in a derogatory fashion. That’s not like me. I should have used better language to express my shock and frustration at the president’s lack of decorum and sympathy for the victims of London. I apologize for my choice of words.

At that time, CNN had issued a statement making sure everyone knows Aslan is not a CNN employee “but does host a series on the network. We are pleased that he has apologized for his tweets. That kind of discourse is never appropriate.”

Aslan is the second piece of CNN talent to lose their gig over a reax to Trump. Few days earlier, CNN announced it had dumped Kathy Griffin from its New Year’s Eve franchise.

Griffin got torched by the right and the left last week after releasing a photo of her holding up a “decapitated head” that was intended to be taken for Trump’s.

“I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction of these images,” Griffin said in a video apology hours after her grisly “gag” caused her to trend worldwide on Twitter. “I crossed the line…. I went way too far, ” Griffin said. “The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people…I get it,” she added.

Too late. CNN announced it had severed its relationship with Griffin on its annual New Year’s Eve program and Page Six reported show star Anderson Cooper already had begun lobbying to have pal Andy Cohen replace Griffin.