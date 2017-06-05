Organizers are expected many thousands of people to hit the streets of Hollywood on Sunday for the Resist March, and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation is closing a number of major thoroughfares. As folks exercise their First Amendment right peaceably to assemble, expect some epic traffic congestion as such main streets as Hollywood Boulevard, La Brea Avenue and Fairfax Avenue.

Standing in for the annual LA Pride parade, the march will kick off at 8 AM at Hollywood and Highland, heading west to La Brea then south to Sunset Boulevard and west again to Fairfax. It’ll turn south down to Santa Monica Boulevard then west again through West Hollywood (see the route map below). It’s scheduled to end at 1 PM.

“It is advised that the area between Franklin on the North, Crescent Heights Avenue on the West, Cahuenga Boulevard on the East, and Santa Monica Boulevard on the South be avoided if possible,” said LADOT, which also is reminding folks to heed the strict parking restrictions.

Here are the official LADOT street closure. Officials added that WeHo is likely to institute further shut-downs.

The following streets will be closed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 12 noon: Hollywood Boulevard, between Highland and La Brea Avenues The following streets are anticipated to close starting at 9 a.m. until the end of the march, but may close earlier if necessary to support the safety of the marchers: La Brea Avenue, between Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards

Sunset Boulevard, between La Brea and Fairfax Avenues

Fairfax Avenue, between Sunset Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard

Santa Monica Boulevard, between Fairfax Avenue and the City of West Hollywood Other associated closures: Sunset Boulevard, between Highland and La Brea Avenues

Westbound Franklin Avenue, between Highland and La Brea Avenues

Impacts to Highland Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, east of Highland Avenue