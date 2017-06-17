The CW’s Reign ended its run last night after four seasons. Like it did for every episode of the fourth season, the finale drew a series low 0.2 adults 18-49 rating (Live+same day). But its viewership grew +15% week-to-week to 771,000, the largest this season since the premiere. Leading to the Reign finale, the CW’s The Originals (0.3 in 18-49, 1.1 million) also was up in viewers (+20%) while steady in the demo.

NBC topped the slow demo race on Friday with an America’s Got Talent rerun (0.8 in 18-49, 4.4 million) and Dateline (0.8, 4.3 million) tying as the highest-rated programs of the night in 18-49. CBS’ Blue Bloods repeat (0.6, 5.6 million) was the most watched program Friday.

ABC’s 20/20 posted a 0.6 in 18-49 and 3.3 million viewers from 9-11 PM. In the not time zone-adjusted fast nationals, Fox’s U.S. Open golf coverage averaged a 0.4 in 18-49 and 1.6 million viewers in the 8 o’clock hour. The rest of the programs were repeats.