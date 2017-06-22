It’s been nearly a decade since Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler anchored “Weekend Update” together, but sometimes they’ve been reuniting on his NBC late-night for their old Saturday Night Live segment called “Really?!” Tonight’s edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers has the two erstwhile fake newsers lambasting those who lambast that Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar in which the ill-fated title character looks like President Donald Trump.

In case you missed it, a woman leapt on the stage during Friday’s performance shouting “This is violence against Donald Trump” before being booed and ejected. Poehler is faux — or perhaps not so faux — incredulous that anyone would wait in line to get tickets “for a play you already hated,” watch it for three hours then run onstage to protest “someone who is dressed like the president getting pretend stabbed with a fake knife.”

Really?!

“If this portrayal was offensive to anyone, it’s Caesar,” Meyers says. “Caesar was beloved by the Roman Empire. To put it another way, he won the popular vote.”

Really?! Et tu?

Watch the whole segment here and judge for yourself: