The two largest trade organizations representing reality television producers have merged. The new outfit, called NPACT, merges the Nonfiction Producers Association with PactUS, and represents 99 production companies, showrunners, and allied services companies.

Saying it will act as “the voice for the non-fiction creative community,” NPACT will not, however, serve as the companies’ collective bargaining representative – something that is sorely needed in the last bastion of the television industry’s largely non-unionized workforce. Instead, NPACT says it will address “challenges producers face in an age of media disruption,” help them expand their businesses, and offer “a forum for producers to address critical business issues.”

John Ford, who had served as general manager of the NPA since 2015, will become general manager of NPACT. David Lyle, who served since 2015 as president of PactUS, will work with NPACT as president emeritus. Ford and Lyle made today’s announcement jointly.

“It is simply unparalleled in our business for a group of competitors at this high level of achievement to band together for the longevity, vitality and greater good of an industry,” Ford said. “We face a looming crisis in keeping unscripted production companies healthy, one we can only address by coming together with a unified voice.”

Founded in August 2014, the NPA had grown from eight to 57 members in the U.S. and Canada in an industry that NPACT says produces nearly $4 billion annually and provides “tens of thousands of high-paying jobs.”

“Combining PactUS and the NPA into one powerhouse organization offers a tremendous combination of resources and talents,” Lyle said, “and serves as a turning point that is key to helping preserve, propel and expand the nonfiction content business. The new NPACT represents the maverick spirit of creativity and entrepreneurship – the core DNA of unscripted – and will allow us to achieve our mutual goals so much faster.”

Launched in June 2015, PactUS was an association of 42 companies that aimed to help its members improve their business practices. As part of the merger, NPACT says it will have an ongoing relationship with Pact in the UK, “collaborating on joint projects and aiding one another in addressing producers’ challenges globally.”

Here’s the list of 99 member NPACT companies:

Production Companies



1895 Films

2C Media

3 Ball Entertainment

51 Minds

Alkemy X

All3 Media America

Anomaly Entertainment

Another Green World

Anvil 1893 Entertainment

Atlas Industries

Atlas Media Corp

Atomic Productions

Authentic Entertainment

BBC America

BBold Content

Big Fish Entertainment

Blackfin Productions

Bogner Content

Boomdozer Inc.

Bottle Rocket Films

Bristow Global Media

Bunim/Murray Productions

Cineflix

Collins Ave

Craig Armstrong

Cream Productions

Diana Marcketta

Electus

Endemol Shine

Essential Quail

Evolution Media USA

Fremantle Media No. America

Gigantic! Productions

Glass Entertainment Group

Go Go Luckey Entertainment

GRB Entertainment

Half Yard Productions

High Noon Entertainment

Hot Snakes Media

IM Global

INvelop Entertainment

IPC

ITV America

Jane Street Entertainment

Jupiter Entertainment

Kinetic Content

Leftfield Pictures

Leopard US

Lighthearted Entertainment

Lime TV

Lion Television

Loud TV

Love Productions USA

Lucky 8

Magical Elves

Magilla Entertainment

MAK Pictures

Maverick TV US

Meetinghouse Productions

Mix Tape Media

MME Filmpool

MY Entertainment

Noble Savages

Objective Productions

October Films

Optomen

Outpost Entertainment

Park Slope Productions

Phiphen Pictures

Pink Sneakers Productions

ProMedia Productions

Propagate Content

Punched in the Head

Red Rock Films

Renegade 83

Sharp Entertainment

Sirens Media

Stephen David Entertainment

Studio Lambert

T Group Productions

Talos Films

TCB Media Rights

The CO

Trium Entertainment

Truly Original

World of Wonder

Associate Members

Pond 5

Media Services

Vanacore Music

3Beep

Audio Network

Compact Media

Go To Team

GreenSlate

Jukin Media

Media Central

Take1 Transcription

1W1ise Entertainment Law