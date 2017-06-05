The two largest trade organizations representing reality television producers have merged. The new outfit, called NPACT, merges the Nonfiction Producers Association with PactUS, and represents 99 production companies, showrunners, and allied services companies.
Saying it will act as “the voice for the non-fiction creative community,” NPACT will not, however, serve as the companies’ collective bargaining representative – something that is sorely needed in the last bastion of the television industry’s largely non-unionized workforce. Instead, NPACT says it will address “challenges producers face in an age of media disruption,” help them expand their businesses, and offer “a forum for producers to address critical business issues.”
John Ford, who had served as general manager of the NPA since 2015, will become general manager of NPACT. David Lyle, who served since 2015 as president of PactUS, will work with NPACT as president emeritus. Ford and Lyle made today’s announcement jointly.
“It is simply unparalleled in our business for a group of competitors at this high level of achievement to band together for the longevity, vitality and greater good of an industry,” Ford said. “We face a looming crisis in keeping unscripted production companies healthy, one we can only address by coming together with a unified voice.”
Founded in August 2014, the NPA had grown from eight to 57 members in the U.S. and Canada in an industry that NPACT says produces nearly $4 billion annually and provides “tens of thousands of high-paying jobs.”
“Combining PactUS and the NPA into one powerhouse organization offers a tremendous combination of resources and talents,” Lyle said, “and serves as a turning point that is key to helping preserve, propel and expand the nonfiction content business. The new NPACT represents the maverick spirit of creativity and entrepreneurship – the core DNA of unscripted – and will allow us to achieve our mutual goals so much faster.”
Launched in June 2015, PactUS was an association of 42 companies that aimed to help its members improve their business practices. As part of the merger, NPACT says it will have an ongoing relationship with Pact in the UK, “collaborating on joint projects and aiding one another in addressing producers’ challenges globally.”
