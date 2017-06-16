Susan Sarandon jumps from one feud to another as she joins this season’s cast of Showtime’s Ray Donovan in August, appearing in this first trailer with the enticing promise to Liev Schreiber’s fixer Ray, “Whatever your fee is, I’ll pay it.”

Sarandon plays a legendary media mogul named Samantha Winslow, who, Showtime says, “sets Ray against her own fixers in fear they may know too much.” The actress’ season-long arc follows her recent acclaimed portrayal of Bette Davis in Feud.

Another storyline of the new season, says Showtime, has Mickey (Jon Voight) “overjoyed to at last be welcomed into Ray’s home and swears to finally mend his criminal ways.”

Showtime

The series also stars Paula Malcomson, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Steven Bauer, Katherine Moennig, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey and Devon Bagby.

Additional season five guest stars include Brian White, Adina Porter, Rhys Coiro, Lili Simmons, Tara Buck, C. Thomas Howell and Dominique Columbus.

A Showtime production, Ray Donovan is executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro, and was created by Ann Biderman.

The new season premieres Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with Twin Peaks moving that night to 8 p.m. ET/PT.