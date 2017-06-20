Grey’s Anatomy alumna Kim Raver has signed on to the fifth season cast of Showtime’s Ray Donovan in a recurring role.

Raver will play cutting-edge surgeon Dr. Bergstein.

The new season of Ray Donovan finds Ray (Liev Schreiber) turning his attention back to Hollywood and his celebrity fixer firm. Meanwhile, his dad Mickey (Jon Voight) is overjoyed to be welcomed into Ray’s home at last and swears to finally mend his criminal ways.

Raver played Dr. Teddy Altman on four seasons of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. She recently recurred on Fox’s APB, and previously on 24: Live Another Day and Bones. She’s repped by Atlas Artists.

Season 5 of Ray Donovan premieres Sunday, August 6 at 9 PM on Showtime.