Raven Symoné returns to her Disney Channel roots on July 21 with the series premiere of Raven’s Home, the continuation of the network’s That So Raven that made Raven-Symoné a star and helped put Disney Channel on the map. The network released the first-look trailer promo for it online today.

The planned sequel originally was announced last year, with Raven-Symoné and Anneliese Van Der Pol reprising their roles as best friends Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels. She announced at the time she was leaving her then-spot on The View to work on the sequel.

In the show, Raven’s got 11-year-old twins now (Issac Brown and Navia Robinson) and Chelsea has a 9-year-old son (Jason Maybaum). They are divorced single mothers raising their families in one chaotic, fun household. The spin: One of Raven’s kids begins to show signs that they have inherited her trait of catching glimpses of the future, which keeps even Raven on her toes.

That’s So Raven of course set ratings records with its January 2003 premiere, and ran for four seasons and 100 episodes.

Check out the update above.