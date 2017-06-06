Rashida Jones will receive the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Actors Inspiration Award, which recognizes artists who champion worthy philanthropic causes that give back to the community. Jones supports the foundation’s online children’s literacy program Storyline Online in addition to work with the International Rescue Committee, Peace First, Oceana, Amnesty International, the Elton John AIDS Foundation and The Trevor Project.

The award will be presented during the foundation’s eighth annual Los Angeles Golf Classic benefiting its Catastrophic Health Fund and Emergency Assistance Program as well as Storyline Online and BookPALS. Previous recipients include Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Jones stars on TBS’ Angie Tribeca and co-wrote a Season 3 episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror. She also is executive producer of TNT’s upcoming dramedy Claws.