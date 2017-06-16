Drama writer-producer Rashad Raisani (Burn Notice, Allegiance) has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television.

Under the two-year pact, Raisani will join 20th TV’s new Marvel drama series for Fox The Gifted as a co-executive producer, reuniting with the project’s writer/executive producer/showrunner Matt Nix.

Nix gave Raisani his start — Raisani began his career as a staff writer on Nix’s long-running USA drama series Burn Notice. Raisani spent seven seasons on the show, rising through the ranks to co-executive producer.

Fox

“Rashad has a long history with Matt Nix, starting with him on Burn Notice as a lower level writer and ultimately rising to executive producer,” said Jonnie Davis, President of Creative Affairs, 20th Century Fox TV. “He’s going to be a fantastic addition to Matt’s already strong team on The Gifted, and everyone at the studio is excited to develop with him down the line. Getting Rashad is a big win for us.”

Raisani is coming off an overall deal at Universal TV. Under that pact, he sold projects to NBC (paranormal drama Zone of Silence) and CBS (legal drama Incognito). He also worked on the studios’ drama series Shades of Blue and Allegiance.

Raisani, whose series credits also include USA’s White Collar, is repped by UTA and The Shuman Co.