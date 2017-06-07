ITV America has signed Scout Productions, the company behind Queer Eye For the Straight Guy, to an exclusive pod deal. Under the pact, Scout Productions founders David Collins and Michael Williams will create and produce new reality, lifestyle, docuseries, competition shows and other content for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms under the ITV America banner.

Collins and Williams, along with Scout Production’s Chief Creative Officer Rob Eric, are currently executive-producing the Queer Eye revival for Netflix – a re-imagining of the original Bravo series. The reboot is being done in association with ITV Entertainment, with ITVE President David Eilenberg also serving as executive producer. The original series aired in 120 countries, including 19 local versions, and won an Emmy, PGA and two GLAAD Media Awards.

Scout Prods. will be a new label under ITV America. Rob Eric will continue to serve as Chief Creative Officer and Executive Producer for Scout Productions.

“This deal with Scout Productions furthers our goal at ITV America of building a bench of creatives who are supported by the resources of ITV and encouraged to do what they do best,” ITV America Chief Creative Officer Adam Sher and ITV America President David George said in a joint statement.

Williams won an Academy Award for best documentary feature producing Errol Morris’s The Fog of War for Sony Pictures Classics. In the reality genre, Scout Productions has produced such series as The Quest for ABC, The Outdoor Room and The Antonio Project for HGTV, Knock First for ABC Family and the Daytime Emmy-winning Homemade Simple, now in production on season 7 for OWN.

The deal was brokered by Ed Simpson at ITV America. Scout Productions is repped by WME.