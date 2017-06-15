USA Network’s Queen of the South, whose ratings exceeded expectations in its first season last year, has made a solid return. The Season 2 premiere of the series last week averaged 2.11 million total viewers, 907,000 adults 18-49, 1 million adults 25-54 and 352,000 adults 18-34 in Live+3 ratings.

While in total viewership for the Season 2 opener was off by 5% vs. the series debut, the premiere was up in younger demos, +4% in 18-49, +14% in 18-34 and +1% in 25-54. This is impressive, given the fact that the series premiere last year followed USA’s most watched program, WWE SmackDown, while the Season 2 opener followed a repeat of Law & Order: SVU.

Based on best-selling book La Reina Del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Queen of the South tells the story of Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), a woman who is forced to run and seek refuge in America after her drug-dealing boyfriend is unexpectedly murdered in Mexico.

The second episode of the series, from Fox 21 Television Studios and Universal Cable Productions, airs tomorrow.