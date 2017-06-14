Yasmine Al Massri, who played twin FBI recruits Nimah and Raina on the first two seasons of ABC drama series Quantico, will not return for Season 3.
The actress announced her departure on Instagram earlier this week.
Quantico, starring Priyanka Chopra, scored a last-minute 13-episode third-season renewal from ABC with a new showrunner, and at a lower license fee. The pick-up came less than 24 hours before the network’s upfront presentation last month. Creator/executive producer Josh Safran stepped down as showrunner but will stay on as a consultant for Season 3. A search is underway for his replacement.
Getting off that sinking ship…good move
That’s too bad. She was the best actor on the show.