Yasmine Al Massri, who played twin FBI recruits Nimah and Raina on the first two seasons of ABC drama series Quantico, will not return for Season 3.

The actress announced her departure on Instagram earlier this week.

Thank u for your love and support from all around the world that made Nima and Reina one of the fans favorite characters on #quantico #quanticoabc #nimareina #twins .. time to say good bye 👋 A post shared by Yasmine Al Massri (@jazmasri) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Quantico, starring Priyanka Chopra, scored a last-minute 13-episode third-season renewal from ABC with a new showrunner, and at a lower license fee. The pick-up came less than 24 hours before the network’s upfront presentation last month. Creator/executive producer Josh Safran stepped down as showrunner but will stay on as a consultant for Season 3. A search is underway for his replacement.