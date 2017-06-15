Pearl Thusi, who joined Quantico last season, will not be returning to the ABC drama series for Season 3. Her exit follows that of original cast member Yasmine Al Massri, who announced earlier this week on social media that she would not be back for the third season.

Thusi played Dayana Mampasi, a driven, disciplined, type-A lawyer

The casting departures are due to creative changes on the show, which scored a last-minute 13-episode third-season renewal from ABC with a new showrunner at a lower license fee. The pick-up came less than 24 hours before the network’s upfront presentation last month. Creator/executive producer Josh Safran stepped down as showrunner but will stay on as a consultant for Season 3. A search is underway for his replacement.

