EXCLUSIVE: Pure Flix has acquired distribution rights to Silver Lining Entertainment’s A Question Of Faith, which is set to bow in theaters September 29.

Directed by Kevan Otto, the faith-based drama revolves around three families from different cultures who live in the same community; they are complete strangers living vastly separate lives until a texting-and-driving accident thrusts them onto converging paths where they discover God’s love, forgiveness, grace and mercy.

Richard T. Jones, Kim Fields, C. Thomas Howell, Greg Alan Williams, Jaci Velasquez, Renee O’Connor and T.C. Stallings star in the pic, which was written by Ty Manns.

Lisa Diane Washington and Angela White are producers.