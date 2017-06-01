EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Perna and Melissa Raubvogel are leaving their executive vice president posts at Baker Winokur Ryder to create a new bicoastal public relations agency they’re calling Imprint PR. The pair ran the talent department for the agency for the past four years and spent nearly two decades at BWR. This comes as Paul Baker and Larry Winokur plan their retirement at year’s end. Perna and Raubvogel will be founding partners, and joining them as founding members will be publicists Dominique Appel, Jeffrey Chassen, Brett Ruttenberg, Ashley Mokma and Jennifer Sims.

They are getting started with an enviable list of clients that includes Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Josh Gad, Mila Kunis, Jessica Chastain, Mariah Carey, Chloe Moretz, Tye Sheridan, Melissa McCarthy, Rachel Bloom, Amandla Stenberg, Tyrese Gibson, Norman Reedus, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Edgar Ramirez, Natalie Dormer, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook, Megan Fox and Anna Faris.

This is happening in real time, and I’ll tell you more when I know it.