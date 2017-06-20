UPDATED, June 19, 5 PM: Film producer Richard Rionda Del Castro of Hannibal Prods. was cleared of domestic violence charges after the case was thrown out by the District Attorney’s office due to lack of evidence. His wife Patrica Eberle and he now are divorced, and she continues to work at the company.

EXCLUSIVE, December 13, 3:55 PM: Film producer Richard Rionda Del Castro was arrested last night for domestic abuse at his Hannibal Production offices at 8265 Sunset Blvd. after an argument and alleged altercation with his soon-to-be-ex-wife, the West Hollywood Sheriff’s office confirmed to Deadline.

The incident between Rionda Del Castro and his wife Patricia Eberle took place as other employees were in the office. He was arrested at 5:35 PM. Eberle was transported to a local hospital emergency room afterward, the sheriff’s office said, but any injuries were unknown. The producer posted a $50,000 bail at 4 AM Tuesday.

Rionda Del Castro, whose producing credits include Midnight’s Door, U.S.S. Indianapolis: Men of Courage and Rage, said that everything is not as it appears to be. “We have been married for 16 years, and we are going through a difficult divorce. I have never hurt a woman in my life,” he told Deadline. “This comes after I called the police on her five weeks ago. This was a complete setup.”

Rionda Del Castro will be arraigned on February 14.