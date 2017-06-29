EXCLUSIVE: Primary Wave Entertainment had added three managers and their clients to its roster: Bryan Brucks, previously at Luber Roklin Entertainment; Isabel Frost, from 3 Arts; and Samantha Starr, who had been at Gotham Group.

The moves come as co-CEOs Larry Mestel and David Guillod’s talent management and production company has been ramping up its film and TV biz bringing in the likes of industry veterans Cathy Schulman and Jeff Gaspin to respectively oversee those units.

Brucks, a talent and literary manager, reps actors Tristin Mays (MacGyver), Sarah Dumont (Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse, which Brucks also produced), Amin Joseph (Snowflake), Ashley Blaine Featherson (Dear White People), filmmaker Rachel Lee Goldenberg (Valley Girl), and writer-producers David Marconi (Live Free Or Die Hard), Rachel Specter and Audrey Wauchope (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Guy Busick (Urge) and Joseph Kahn.

Frost, a comedy manager who started in the Imagine Entertainment mailroom before becoming an agent then a manager at 3 Arts, brings clients including comedians Danny Jolles, Julia Hladkowicz, Peter Banachowshi and Tim Platt, comedy writer-director Kandice Martellaro, and sketch comedy duo Katherine Biskupic and Leah Frires.

Starr will be a film and TV literary manager, arriving from Gotham Group and before that at Columbia Pictures in development on films including 21 Jump Street and Moneyball. She transitioned to management at Principato-Young after a stint at One-Two Punch Productions. Her clients making the move include TV writers Ester Lou Weithers (Pitch), Andrew Thomas (Henry Danger), Jeane Wong, Becca Rodriguez and Stan Wang; actress Elena Pavli; filmmaker Bennett Lasseter; and playwright James Wesley.