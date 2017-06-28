After seven seasons, last night’s Pretty Little Liars series finale on Freeform finally revealed who the mysterious blackmailing A.D. was and the I. Marlene King-created drama went out with a rare ratings rise.

Unlike many series nowadays, the two-hour final episode “Till Death Do Us Part” saw not only an uptick week-to-week but also year-to-year. Surging up 75% among adults 18-49 from its June 20 penultimate episode “Farewell, My Lovely,” the King-directed finale snagged 1.4 million viewers. That’s the second-most watched PLL of the season after the Season 7 opener of June 21, 2016.

Speaking of last year, Tuesday’s series finale written by King and Maya Goldsmith was up 17% in the 18-49 demo over its Season 6 “Hush, Hush, Sweet Liars” finale of March 15, 2016. That’s actually an 18-month demo high for the series starring Trioan Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse, which also saw an 18% viewership rise from last year’s season ender.

Overall, PLL was the second-biggest show on cable last night after USA Network’s WWE SmackDown, which pinned a 0.8 rating and 2.6 million viewers

Of course, ratings are only part of the audience reaction story when it comes to the social media-strong Pretty Little Liars. With 1.7 million tweets around the world last night, Tuesday’s finale is the most-tweeted TV episode of 2017 so far. Over all of Tuesday, with its Season 7 marathon on Freeform before the finale, PLL scored 4.9 million engagements on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.