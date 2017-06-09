“We’ve always said there’s gonna be at least one wedding, but I can promise you that in the next three episodes there will be two more weddings on the show,” Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King hinted on what’s to come in the closing episodes.

Following a screening of Freeform’s new series Famous In Love along with a peek at the first couple minutes of PLL’s next episode, King was joined onstage by co-executive producer Lisa Cochran-Neilan, costume designer Cameron Dale, and Freeform’s VP of Current Programming Jennifer Gerstenblatt during day one of ATX Television Festival.

As expected, the group was probed about the possibility of a spinoff with an audience member offering the suggestion of Mona (Janel Parrish) to which King replied “That sounds fun.” She continued to assure fans that nothing is off the table. “I love this world, I love playing in this world, I’m open to a lot of things, but as of right now it’s just random ideas.”

Freeform/Nino Munoz

The team is now focused on their new show, Famous In Love, starring Bella Thorne as an ordinary college student plucked from obscurity when her big break comes after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. The show premiered April 18 on the network but was also made available to binge on digital platforms at the same time. “I’m finding that more and more people who have binged… are starting to watch it live with us because we were doing a lot of social media. Although we were nervous about it, it’s exciting because a lot of people have already seen the show,” said King. Despite the social engagement, no decision has been made in regards to a season two. “We love it too, and we’re really trying and talking,” offered Gerstenblatt.

Back on the topic of Freeform’s staple show, Gerstenblatt lauded PPL for giving the network “the confidence to really know we can do something different” and discovering what works for its audience. “Our shows are very good when they’re about friendship. We look for that core in everything and then we push when we can.”

When asked what the group would like for fans to take away from the series, King said, “Pretty Little Liars has always been about the unconditional friendship that these girls have.” She continued. “In this world where you need kindness and love and help each other realize what it means to support each other. The fact that these girls always have each other’s back… I hope is the legacy that this show carries.”