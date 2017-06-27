EXCLUSIVE: Omari Hardwick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Terry Crews have come aboard Boots Riley written-directed first-feature Sorry To Bother You, from Significant Productions, MNM Creative and MACRO. The two join previously announced cast Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, Lakeith Stanfield, Jermaine Fowler, and Steven Yeun in the film, which is currently in production.

The pic centers on a black telemarketer who discovers a magical key to business success, and uncovers the macabre secret of his corporate overlords.

Nina Yang Bongiovi, Jonathan Duffy, Charles D. King, George Rush, Forest Whitaker, and Kelly Williams are producing.

Hardwick currently stars on Ghost on Starz original series Power, which is in its fourth season. His upcoming film slate includes Ric Roman Waugh’s crime thriller Shot Caller and A Boy. A Girl. A Dream: Love on Election Night from Qasim Basir. Hardwick is repped by Gersh, The Lasher Group and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Crews, a former NFL player whose film credits include The Expendables 3, The Ridiculous 6, and Bridesmaid, will next be seen in the indie comedy Where’s The Money and heard in the animated pic The Willoughbys. He’s repped by WME, 3 Arts Management and Morris, Yorn, Barnes, Levine.