Directly up against the New Edition reunion starring BET Awards on June 25, the Season 4 premiere of Starz’s Power suffered an overall viewership decline but saw record numbers embracing the premium cabler’s non-linear strategy.

On linear television, the “When I Get Out” episode of the Courtney Kemp created and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson executive produced drama was certainly down from the dizzying heights of last year’s Season 3 debut on July 17, 2016. Partially facing the first part of the BET Awards on Sunday the 9 PM ET Season 4 premiere of Power snagged 1.68 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49. That’s a 26% drop from the sets of eyeballs that tune in for the “Call Me James” Season 3 opener and a 20% downturn in the demo.

However, across all platforms and plays, June 25’s Power Season 4 opener dipped just 9% in overall viewership from the Season 3 debut total to 3.26 million – which makes it the second best Starz season debut ever. The Season 3 premiere of Power was and remains Starz’s best original series season debut numbers ever and the most-watched episode of any Starz original to date.

Taking the Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren and Naturi Naughton-led series off the traditional small screen, Starz and Power established some new records with the Season 4 debut. As they have in the recent past with other high profiles shows, the now Lionsgate-owned premium cabler offered the opening episode of Power Season 4 almost a day early on the Starz App and on Starz On Demand.

Going live at 12:01 AM on June 25, Power’s latest season opener hit a new premiere high for the app with 830,000 total plays – a big jump from Season 3’s results.

In perhaps an even greater indication of where the audience is and how to find it, Starz OTT subscriber sign-ups shot up 150% over Power’s then record establishing Season 3 opening weekend subscriptions – which for a premium cabler is all about not leaving any viewer or money on the table.

