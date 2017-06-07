Friday’s planned hearing in the long-running Roman Polanski sex case may have a surprise attendee: That is, Samantha Geimer, the woman whom Polanski is accused of raping in 1977 when she was 13.

Harland Braun, who represents Polanski, said Wednesday that Geimer plans to attend the hearing, hoping to tell the court of her wish that the sealed testimony of former Deputy District Attorney Roger Gunson will be opened, perhaps leading to resolution of the case. If she testifies, it will apparently will be the first time she has personally addressed the case in a public court appearance.

In the past, Geimer, through her attorney Lawrence Silver, has argued that the pursuit of Polanski, who has been a fugitive since 1978, has unfairly prolonged her exposure to unwanted publicity. At a hearing earlier this year, Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee said Geimer, known as Samantha Gailey in 1977, had emailed her, asking that the Gunson testimony be unsealed. Gunson, who offered the testimony years ago when he was battling a potentially fatal illness, is said to have argued that Polanski has served most or all of the time due under a plea bargain that was suddenly abandoned by now-deceased Judge Laurence Rittenband.

A representative of Geimer, reached on Wednesday, confirmed she will fly to Los Angeles from her home in Hawaii, both to attend the Friday morning hearing in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, and to seek a meeting with the District Attorney’s office. Silver did not immediately return a call seeking comment.