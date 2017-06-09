Playing House stars Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair are not shy about incorporating real-life experiences into their USA comedy and a scary cancer diagnosis is no exception. St. Clair, in an essay for Stand Up To Cancer, revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015, and in the upcoming season, her character Emma will also be dealing with the same issue and undergo the same treatment that she did.

During a Q&A session today at the ATX Television Festival, the stars talked about reenacting that emotional time period.

“When we were doing the rough draft for one of the scenes I remember we just stopped and held hands and sobbed,” Parham recalled. “I thought ‘okay if nobody sees this it will still be worth it’ because of what we needed to move through it.”

For St. Clair, the episodes were not only cathartic, but also paid homage to the people who were there for her. “It’s crazy because you need help for the first time in your life and all of a sudden your female friends just surround you. I didn’t even ask and they would just show up… What was so important for me was to have this love letter for what these women did for me,” said St. Clair. “I wanted to show how f***ing kick-ass women are for each… we’re so strong together. Trump can go f*** himself.”

Season three of Playing House premieres June 23.