“We don’t do anything with dignity, okay?” Rebel Wilson’s “Fat Amy” (her ball cap reads “Make America Eat Again”) says in this first trailer for Pitch Perfect 3, and fans wouldn’t expect otherwise. Having graduated from college and finding the non-singing world a depressing place – service jobs and bull-tending apparently not being all their cracked up to be – the a cappella Bellas reunite for a USO competition in Europe, where they’ll once again sing off against snooty betters who this time even play their own instruments and write their own songs.

The third and final of the Pitch Perfect films, PP3 reunites the cast as well as characters: Returning are Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins. Joining the returnees are John Lithgow and Ruby Rose.

Pitch Perfect 3 is again produced by Paul Brooks of Gold Circle Entertainment and Max Handelman & Elizabeth Banks of Brownstone Productions, and is written by Kay Cannon and directed by Trish Sie. Universal releases December 22.

