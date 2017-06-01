EXCLUSIVE: Pico Alexander, Amadeus Serafini, and Jon Rudnitsky have been added as leads in the young adult ensemble indie comedy Summertime, written and directed by Edward Burns. Carly Brooke (TV Land’s Younger) has also snagged a supporting role in the film, which is set to begin production this month in New York.

The story follows a group of teenagers and 20-somethings as they work their summer jobs, fall in and out of love, and wrestle with what the future holds when the summer ends and the real world beckons. Alexander will JJ, a recent high school graduate and Wall Street hopeful, whose plans shift when he’s seduced by an older co-worker. Serafini is Terry, an aspiring singer-songwriter who falls for his co-worker, a small-town girl afraid of her own shadow. Rudnitsky will portray a burnout surfer.

Burns and Aaron Lubin are producing the project with Achates Film Partners serving as exec producers.

Alexander can currently been seen in the Brad Pitt-starring Netflix film War Machine and up next, co-starring with Reese Witherspoon in Open Road’s Home Again from writer/director Hallie Meyers-Shyer. He’s repped by UTA. Serafini, repped by CAA, Luber Roklin, and Jackoway Tyerman, starred in the first two seasons of MTV’s Scream. Repped by CAA, Rudnitsky, a former cast member of SNL, will also appear in Home Again. Brooke is with Capstone Talent Management and The Hybrid Agency.