The Amazing Race’s Phil Keoghan is set to join Jane Lynch as co-host of National Geographic’s Earth Live.

Premiering Sunday, July 9 at 8 PM, Earth Live will showcase the best of the animal kingdom in real-time. The two-hour TV event will be anchored in a New York City studio and guided by hosts Keoghan and Lynch as it is simulcast globally on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD in 171 countries and 45 languages. Keoghan and Lynch will be joined by animal expert, zoologist and naturalist Chris Packham. Described as the Olympics or Super Bowl of the natural world, the special will air live from locations across six continents from South America to Asia.

During the broadcast, viewers will get to see the world’s greatest wildlife cinematographers travel to Ethiopia to capture hyenas in their natural habitat, get an inside look to the rare and elusive cat, the ocelot, see the Old World monkeys found in Jodhpur, India – langurs and many other amazing animals. And, for the first time viewers will watch live wildlife only lit by the moon, in full color, via new lowlight camera technology with a Canon ME20.

Earth Live is produced by Bunim-Murray Productions, Berman Productions and Plimsoll Productions for National Geographic. Al Berman, Gil Goldschein, Andrew Jackson, Martha Holmes and James Smith are executive producers. Michael J. Miller is the executive producer for National Geographic.