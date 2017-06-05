Peter Jackson’s WingNut Film Production used the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference today to unveil the first look at what’s in the works at its WingNutAR augmented reality division.

The demo was introduced today in San Jose by WingNutAR creative director Alasdair Coull, formerly head of R&D at Weta Digital, and featured a sci-fi-based aerial attack at a remote space outpost. It was used to show off Apple’s new AR tool ARKit.

Jackson was not at the conference; he’s back in New Zealand working on his next pic Mortal Engines. He and co-founder Fran Walsh formed the AR unit more than a year ago and have since been developing software, conducting R&D, and beginning to create content.

The plan is for WingNutAR to have its first commercial AR content available in Apple’s app store by late 2017.