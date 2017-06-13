EXCLUSIVE: Permission, a romantic dramedy starring Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens and Gina Gershon, has been picked up for U.S. distribution by Good Deed Entertainment. The film, the second feature from writer-director Brian Crano, will be released early next year.

Hall, who also serves as a producer on the film, plays Anna, a woman who could not be happier with her boyfriend, Will (Stevens). They are talking marriage and hoping to close on a new Brooklyn brownstone when her brother and his partner innocently point out that she’s has never been with anyone other than Will. It doesn’t take long for that seemingly innocuous observation to alter Anna and Will’s future.

The film also stars Francois Arnaud (The Borgias), Morgan Spector (The Drop), David Joseph Craig (The Gift) and Jason Sudeikis.

Permission was produced by Margot Hand, Hall, Giri Tharan and Joshua Thurston, and the film’s executive producers are Erika Hampson, David Gendron, Michael Klein and Crano.

“Permission provides one of the most refreshingly honest portrayals of adult relationships that we’ve seen in quite some time,” said Good Deed CEO Scott Donley. “We are pleased to add the film to our lineup for 2018. Brian has done a fantastic job, and the cast has delivered brilliantly.”

Kristin Harris brokered the deal on behalf of GDE with WME global on behalf of the filmmakers.