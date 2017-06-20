Village Roadshow Entertainment is teaming with China’s Perfect World Pictures and WME-IMG to launch Perfect Village Entertainment, a Chinese film and TV production venture.

The new company will have offices in Beijing and Hong Kong and will be headed up by Village Roadshow’s Ellen Eliasoph, who currently runs Asia operations for the company. That arm of the business will be folded into Perfect Village.

The company will produce film, animation and premium online TV content for China and the international markets across all stages of the business from development to financing to production to marketing and distribution. Content will be primarily filmed in Chinese with an eye to distribute throughout the Middle Kingdom and around the world.

Perfect World and Village Roadshow will contribute from an IP, production and distribution background while WME-IMG China will provide access to its brand relationships, as well as global packaging, sales and distribution infrastructure.

The first few projects out the gate for Perfect Village include cyber-hacker thriller Reborn starring Han Geng and Rhydian Vaughan and Jackie Chan sci-fi Bleeding Steel, both aimed for a 2017 release. Zhang Yimou’s epic Shadow, which is eyeing a 2018 release, is also on the slate.

The new company will also look to develop projects that will shoot on Village Roadshow’s home turf in Australia, giving the outfit access the country’s VFX and post-production business.

“We believe that the Chinese film industry is on the brink of a new golden age of growth in which great indigenous stories and IP will be brought to screens across all platforms, utilizing world-class production techniques and resonating with audiences both in China and around the world,” said Perfect World Pictures Chairman and CEO Jie Lian. “Finding the right partners has been a critical element of our strategy.”

Village Roadshow CEO Greg Basser added: “The formation of Perfect Village, in collaboration with these stellar partners, represents the fullest possible realization of our dream to build a localized film development and production operation in China, creating world-class content for China and beyond.”

U.S. investment bank Raine Group provided strategic advice to the partners in establishing Perfect Village.