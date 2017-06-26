Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley is set for the lead role in Lifetime’s straight-to-series psychological thriller drama You, from Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble (The Magicians).

Written by Berlanti and Gamble based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, You is described as a 21st century love story that asks, “What would you do for love?” When a brilliant bookstore manager (Badgley) crosses paths with an aspiring writer (not yet cast), his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way.

Berlanti and Gamble executive produce You alongside Berlanti Prods.’ Sarah Schechte and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

In addition to Gossip Girl, Badgley’s credits include a recurring role on The Slap and feature Easy A.